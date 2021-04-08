We Must Not Give in to Big Tech Censorship

(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The people who head the Big Tech firms have chosen to ally themselves with the forces of statism. I don’t know why they’re so hostile to freedom of expression when it might cause Americans to doubt the veracity and beneficence of the Democratic Party, but guess it has to do with a desire to preserve their lofty positions in a world with competitive threats.

Anyway, in the latest outrage, YouTube has decided to take down video of a roundtable discussion featuring Governor Ron DeSantis and several public-health experts. Jeffrey Tucker of the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) discusses the move in this piece.

Fortunately, you can still find the offending video on AIER’s site.

Of course, the best response to shenanigans like this is to use alternatives. As Tucker explains, there is an alternative to YouTube called LBRY. But guess what — LBRY is under investigation by the SEC. Tucker writes, “Why is LBRY being singled out for investigation? Is it possible that the complaint against the company was initiated by YouTube as a way of tightening the tech giant’s control over internet content? We do not know but it is not crazy to suspect that this is what’s going on.”

No, it’s not crazy. Federal agencies have often been used to harass and cripple inconvenient firms.