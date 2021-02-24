There once was a gay-rights group called the Lesbian Avengers, whose motto was: “We Recruit!”

Good news for the Avengers: It’s working.

From the Human Rights Campaign:

5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ. The current estimate is up from 4.5% in Gallup’s previous update based on 2017 data.

More than half of LGBTQ individuals (54.6%) identify as bisexual.

One in six adults in Generation Z identify as LGBTQ, more than any previous generation.

Women are more likely than men to identify as LGBTQ (6.4% vs. 4.9%, respectively).

Sticking with Gallup, the number of Americans who identify as pro-life is about eight times the number who identify as LGBTQ; also according to Gallup, the share of Americans who oppose third-trimester abortions is more than 15 times the share who identify as LGBTQ.

I don’t think that the popularity of opinions or manners correlates at all with their desirability (“Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth”), but it is of some interest to see who gets treated as a loopy fringe and who has enough clout to get Amazon to ban a book.