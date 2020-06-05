We Should Vote for the Opposite

Watching public officials in several countries endorse protests that are breaking the strict public-health strictures enforced on everyone else has had a radicalizing effect.

I think I’m going to be even more stingy with my vote from now on. The only candidate I will ever vote for is the one who promises to do the exact reverse of what obtains in New York currently. All left-wing activism shall be banned in the name of public health or restricted to ten people or fewer no matter the size of the venue. At the same time, this candidate must vocally encourage attendance at massive religious processions as an obvious remedy for what ails society.