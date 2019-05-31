Le Hurrah Finalamente!

William F. Buckley Jr.

Not sure what language that is, but yeah, this is the Last Hurrah of the 2019 Spring Webathon. Our new goal is $200,000 by Sunday, June 2 at the stroke of midnight. We could use $300,000. We could use $400,000. But let’s try 200 grand — and not to bankroll nutty office doo-dads nor to fatten up the old T&E line item but to use it to underwrite our efforts to combat Socialism, now so cool, so hep, so with it and woke, so ascendant. As of today, nearly 1,600 folks have tossed something — from $5 to $5,000 — into the kitty, a sign of allegiance to the project, of membership in the band of brothers and sisters who are determined to fight the nasty “ism” that is entrancing a generation abundant with freedom-naifs.

Hey, if you are squatting on NRO, how about you consider buying back some drinks for those who have helped keep the doors open, the lights on, the website dot-comming? Listen to your guilt: It’s saying “Donate.” And when your guilt gets finished talking, listen to the inspiring words of these good folks who in these last moments of our campaign have seen fit to contribute both money and encouragement.

Vitaley gives $40 and utters thusly: “I think NR produces the best writing all around and it’s getting better every year. Please keep up the good work!” We can thanks to you pal.

Peter contributes a C note and for good reason: “In memory of my brother Matthew.” Bet he’s hanging out right now with Bill Buckley. Thanks.

Josephine spots us $50 and shares a powerful assessment: “I have been a reader of the National Review for less than two years, having discovered this incredible publication only that recently. I am neither an American or a conservative, but I appreciate the clear eyed, thought provoking analyses of current political and cultural trends in the US and abroad that NR writers offer on a daily basis. And the caliber of the writing itself is unmatched anywhere. While I’m thinking especially of Kevin, David and Victor, I can’t say there is any author published in the pages of NR whose words and ideas are not a pleasure to read.” Zounds! Love this.

Douglas sends in $100 and reveals true above-and-beyondness: “National Review is a vital resource for those who want well-reasoned, well-thought-out conservative positions – no matter what side of the political spectrum you come from. Already an NRplus member but since this is the only site I view every day I felt I should contribute more.”

Folks, we’ll prod and poke no more. We’ll state our case this one last time: We need you alongside us in this fight, because it is our mutual fight, in defense of our mutual principle. You can play an important role by making a contribution. Do that here. If you wish to donate by mail, make your check payable to “National Review” and send it to National Review, ATTN: 2019 Spring Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. Thank you all so very much.

Elvis has left the webathon!