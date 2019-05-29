The Corner

Wednesday Links

An earlier battle in the clash of civilizations — May 29, 1453: the fall of Constantinople.

A Toilet That Vaporizes Your Poo

Diet tip of the day: Drinking tequila can lead to weight loss, among other things.

Kurt Vonnegut’s May 29, 1945 letter home after imprisonment in an underground slaughterhouse (Slaughterhouse Five) during the Dresden bombing.

What’s the Difference Between Moths and Butterflies?

Do Snails Fart? A Behavioral Ecologist Answers This Burning Question.

ICYMI, Monday’s links are here, and include when the worst problem large cities had to deal with was horse manure, advice from 1896 on how to drive an electric car, getting your amputated limbs back from the hospital, and Memorial Day history and links.

