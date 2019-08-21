Wednesday Links

The Corner

August 21st is Dorothy Parker’s birthday: quotes, poems, a brief bio, and the weird journey of her ashes
How Not to Get Eaten After Sex (If You’re a Black Widow)
This 1960s Comic Strip Claimed Nuclear Explosions Were the Future of Road Construction. Related, in this optimistic 1957 Disney classroom film Our Friend the Atom, radioactive isotopes are depicted as a sparkling, magic dust sprinkled as plant fertilizer and in animal feed.
The World War of the Ants – The Army Ant.

Whatever Happened to the Wild Camels of the American West?
ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include the anniversary of the death of Genghis Khan, how easily rats can swim up your toilet, 19th century cancer treatment, alien abduction insurance, and lightbulb history.
