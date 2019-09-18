Wednesday Links

It’s the birthday of Dr. Samuel Johnson: Here’s a selection of his excellent insults.

82-year-old shopkeeper fought off a robber by whacking him with her walking stick.

Bacon Vending Machine.

From 1803, The Ottoman Empire’s First Map of the Newly Minted United States.

“How to Jump from a Moving Train Using Science”

Study of French postmen’s testicles — the researchers taped thermometers to men’s testicles to try to work out if both are the same temperature.

