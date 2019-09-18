Wednesday Links

The Corner

It’s the birthday of Dr. Samuel Johnson: Here’s a selection of his excellent insults.

82-year-old shopkeeper fought off a robber by whacking him with her walking stick.

Bacon Vending Machine.

From 1803, The Ottoman Empire’s First Map of the Newly Minted United States.

How to Jump from a Moving Train Using Science

Study of French postmen’s testicles — the researchers taped thermometers to men’s testicles to try to work out if both are the same temperature.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include the anniversary of the 1814 battle of Baltimore (inspiration for the Star-Spangled Banner), code breakers of Renaissance Venice, Tater Tot history, the guy who collects the mud used to treat every single regulation major league baseball, and how ancient Romans managed to build perfectly straight roads.

