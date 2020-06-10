The Corner

Culture

Wednesday Links

By

On June 10, 1964, Democrats’ 57-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act ended.

How to ship a Beluga whale via UPS.

Ancient methods for storing food.

How to kill snakes and fleas: advice from 1688.

Father’s Day suggestion for the man who has everything: Rhinestone jockstrap belonging to Elvis Presley on sale for almost £30,000.

Comments

Gallery of construction photos from 1881-1895: Building London’s Tower Bridge.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include nature’s best toilet paper substitutes, the dark side of Peter Pan, quarantines in the 19th century, and Bronze- Age fighting techniques.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

Kristi Noem: The Governor Who Stayed the Course

By
Pierre, South Dakota -- The coronavirus crisis hasn't been kind to the reputations of many governors. New York’s Andrew Cuomo held effective news conferences that at first burnished his image, but he’s now ducking responsibility for sending virus patients back into nursing homes where the disease promptly ... Read More
U.S.

White Liberals in Minneapolis

By
Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Greg Jaffe profiled a group of white liberals in Minneapolis. One of Jaffe's subjects was a woman named Michelle Garvey, a thirty-something from suburban Minneapolis. Garvey called rioters' destruction of a local Target "a perfectly warranted and justified response" to George ... Read More
