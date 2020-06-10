Wednesday Links

On June 10, 1964, Democrats’ 57-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act ended.

How to ship a Beluga whale via UPS.

Ancient methods for storing food.

How to kill snakes and fleas: advice from 1688.

Father’s Day suggestion for the man who has everything: Rhinestone jockstrap belonging to Elvis Presley on sale for almost £30,000.

Gallery of construction photos from 1881-1895: Building London’s Tower Bridge.

