​​I’m thrilled to announce that David Harsanyi will be joining National Review as a senior writer. David has been writing the “Happy Warrior” column in the magazine for five years now, and we’ve been running his work in various forms for more than a decade-and-a-half, so it seemed about time that we made it official. On November 4th, we’ll do just that. David will be writing on a whole range of topics for us, in his usual unsparing style. Welcome, David!