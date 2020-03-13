Welcome to National Review, Dan McLaughlin!

The Corner

I’m pleased to announce that Dan McLaughlin will be joining National Review as a Senior Writer. Dan has been one of my go-to writers for a long time on a whole host of topics: elections, history, the law, foreign policy, and our American constitutional order, as well as on baseball, on which he is encyclopedic. I will knock a few points off for his being a devout Mets fan, but, that flaw aside, Dan brings an enormous amount to NR, and I’m excited to add his precise and thoughtful work to our pages on a more permanent basis.

Welcome, Dan!

