Welcome to the Party!

Mark Joseph Stern is scandalized by a case in which a Stanford student made up a fake flier he attributed to the campus’s Federalist Society chapter, advertising a fictitious event celebrating the Capitol riot of January 6. The Federalist Society had the temerity to complain about this. Stern protests: “Stanford is investigating his legally protected speech as a possible violation of the university’s rules.”

Well, raise my rent! A university punishing someone for perfectly legal speech under vaguely defined and heavy-handed rules of conduct?

Who ever heard of such a thing? I mean, other than people who can read?