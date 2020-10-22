Welker’s Weak Interjection: ‘But You’re the President’

The Trump administration has offered to support a $1.8 trillion coronavirus compromise bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected that bill out of hand. Asked at Thursday’s debate by Kristen Welker about why nothing has been passed, Trump began to explain Pelosi’s position, but within milliseconds of his mentioning her name, Welker was interjecting: “But you’re the president.”

I think Welker has been mostly fine this evening, but for her to imply that the president can somehow unilaterally deliver a relief bill without any cooperation from the speaker of the House is asinine.