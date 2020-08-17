The Corner

Politics & Policy

We’re in the Very Best of Hands, America

By

Axios’s Jonathan Swan offers some eye-opening news:

To the alarm of some government health officials, President Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to permit an extract from the oleander plant to be marketed as a dietary supplement or, alternatively, approved as a drug to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works.

Comments

Driving the news: The experimental botanical extract, oleandrin, was promoted to Trump during an Oval Office meeting in July. It’s embraced by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, a big Trump backer, who recently took a financial stake in the company that develops the product.

Ah, Ben Carson is touting a dietary supplement as a wondrous cure for a serious life-threatening ailment. Does this feel strangely familiar to you?

You knew Carson’s relationship with Mannatech was going to be an omen in some way, didn’t you?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The Cloudy Forecast for ‘Biden Republicans’

By
On the op-ed page of the Wall Street Journal, former Chicago mayor and Obama administration White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel argues that his party can and should make this year’s “Biden Republicans” part of a lasting coalition. “We don’t want these voters simply to ‘rent’ the Democrat Party ... Read More
Elections

The Cloudy Forecast for ‘Biden Republicans’

By
On the op-ed page of the Wall Street Journal, former Chicago mayor and Obama administration White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel argues that his party can and should make this year’s “Biden Republicans” part of a lasting coalition. “We don’t want these voters simply to ‘rent’ the Democrat Party ... Read More