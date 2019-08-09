The Corner

Politics & Policy

WFB as Georgist, Cont.

By
Henry George (1839–97), the author of Progress and Poverty (1879) (Library of Congress)

Earlier this week, I did a little writing about Henry George, the 19th-century economist and journalist who wrote Progress and Poverty.  Specifically, I wrote about him and WFB.  “I’m a closet Georgist,” WFB once told me.

Incidentally, both George and WFB ran for mayor of New York (unsuccessfully) (although you could call WFB’s campaign, especially given the book that followed, a big success).

Some Georgists got busy on Twitter.  They cited Churchill, in connection with Georgism.  Reaching back further – pre-George – they cited Adam Smith.  They cited Milton Friedman, who called a land-value tax, which was George’s project, “the least bad tax.”  And, of course, they cited WFB.

Comments

Evidently, he was not a closet Georgist, because a caller to C-SPAN said, “I’ve heard you describe yourself as a Georgist . . .”  The year was 2000 and WFB was appearing with Brian Lamb, the C-SPAN icon (and great American).  What WFB says about George is highly interesting, of course.

When through, he says to Lamb, “You look bored.”  Classic Bill.  (“No, no,” Brian protests.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers

By
I wasn’t sure whether to use the word “number” or “numbers” in the headline, but “zero” is a number and so is “one,” so it’s fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll “numbers.” Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age ... Read More
Culture

White-Boy al-Qaeda

By
Speaking with a retired intelligence analyst a few years ago, I was surprised to hear him insist that we had, in a sense, been lucky with the horrifying attack of September 11, 2001. There are today many factions and tendencies that operate under the name “al-Qaeda,” but, as the analyst explained at the time, ... Read More