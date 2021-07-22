What a House Committee on the Riot Could Achieve

Kevin McCarthy and Nancy Pelosi are both saying the House should investigate the events that led to the January 6 breach of the Capitol. At Bloomberg Opinion, I go through some of the questions the House should take up:

There is still plenty we don’t know about the lead-up to the attack. To what extent were Trump’s aides organizing the protests that turned violent? How aware were they of the danger? Was Trump’s claim to have won the election in a landslide a lie or a delusion? And once the attack started, how did White House officials respond?

Some of the answers will dribble out in books by Trump administration insiders, or about them. But the new House committee can perform a valuable service by getting more information and putting it together.