What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

New York City’s Sandinista mayor, Bill de Blasio, apparently wants to use the NYPD as a political goon squad, going door to door to confront New Yorkers about things that are not crimes — things that are perfectly legal but objected to by Bill de Blasio. Matthew Chayes of Newsday quotes de Blasio as saying:

I assure you, if an NYPD officer calls you or shows up at your door to ask about something you did, that makes people think twice, and we need that.

If only there were a word for this sort of thing! Whatever it is, I am sure that we do not need it.