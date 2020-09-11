The Corner

Sports

What Counts as a Moment of Unity?

By

Last night, in the National Football League season opener, the Houston Texans chose to remain in the locker room for the National Anthem, as well as a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is sometimes referred to as the Black National Anthem. NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya said Texans executive Jack Easterby told her the players decided as a team to stay in the locker room so “there would be no misinterpretation of celebrating one song or throwing shade on the other.”

The Texans then took the field to join the Kansas City Chiefs for a pregame moment of silence “dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country.” During the moment of silence, some fans in Kansas City booed. (The stadium was at about one-quarter capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.)

There was a time, not that long ago, when the National Anthem itself would have been considered a moment of unity. And the NFL clearly wanted that moment of silence to feature the least-controversial, least-divisive interpretation of “the ongoing fight for equality in our country” as possible; the scoreboard flashed, “We support equality; we must end racism; we believe in justice for all; we must end police brutality; we choose unconditional love; we believe Black lives matter; it takes all of us.”

Comments

Were the fans who booed opposed to that particular message? Or were they booing the Texans’ decision to stay in the locker room? Or did those fans believe that NFL players shouldn’t touch any ongoing political or social issue? Or were they just tired of ceremonies and wanted the game to start? Or did they just have an axe to grind against players and coaches, many of whom are black, locking arms in a ceremony declaring “Black lives matter”? Now some local columnists worry that the booing tarnished the image of Kansas City.

We are altering previously existing moments of unity and replacing them with new moments of unity, which are, so far, proving to be not all that uniting.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Joe Biden’s Money Misadventures

By
The portrait of Joe Biden that emerges from What It Takes (1992), Richard Ben Cramer’s thousand-page New Journalism–style report on the 1988 presidential race, in which Biden ran for a few steps until he stumbled over his own shoelaces, is a familiar one. Biden is the grinning, overconfident oaf, a strutting ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Money Misadventures

By
The portrait of Joe Biden that emerges from What It Takes (1992), Richard Ben Cramer’s thousand-page New Journalism–style report on the 1988 presidential race, in which Biden ran for a few steps until he stumbled over his own shoelaces, is a familiar one. Biden is the grinning, overconfident oaf, a strutting ... Read More
Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More