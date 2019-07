They’re all Republicans.

There are 27 Republican governors. Just because of that, there’s a 27/50 or 54 percent chance that the most popular governor in America would be a Republican. And a 26/49 chance that the second most popular governor would be a Republican given that fact, so that there’s a 29 percent chance that the two most popular governors would be Republicans. But the probability that the fourteen most popular governors would all be Republicans? I believe it’s about 0.002 percent.