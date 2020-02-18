What Global Warming? Oregon Governor Supports Destroying Four Hydroelectric Dams

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is a stalwart warrior in the fight against climate change, and has called it “the most pressing issue of our time.” From her website:

Climate change threatens Oregon’s economy, contributes to raging wildfires, and threatens our Oregon way of life. Kate continues to lead on climate: Oregon can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and grow the economy by shifting to clean energy technologies.

If it is the most pressing issue of our time, surely she supports hydroelectric dams. They are a clean method of generating electricity.

Sure, but what about the salmon? Brown wants to destroy four electricity-producing dams on the Snake River in Washington to save the fish. From the Statesman Journal story:

The governor of Oregon has come out in favor of removing four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in Washington state, saying that is the best way to increase endangered salmon runs.

So, she wants Oregon more dependent on electricity generated from sources that produce carbon emissions?

When it comes to global warming, don’t listen to what the hysterics say. Look at what they do.