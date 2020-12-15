What Gun Law Does S. E. Cupp Want Us to Rethink?

Yesterday was the tragic anniversary of the ghastly 2012 massacre of 20 young children and six faculty at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. And though mass shootings account for only a fraction of gun deaths in the United States — which are still at historic lows — the terroristic nature and moral depravity of the Sandy Hook incident makes it especially traumatic. So the instinct to “do something” is understandable.

That’s still no excuse for sophistry.

Eight years ago today 20 children were murdered at Sandy Hook. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of these parents. Let’s look at gun laws not as partisans but as moms and dads… and find solutions. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 15, 2020

In another tweet, Cupp links to a performative CNN segment in which she rescinds her NRA membership and implores us to “rethink” our …