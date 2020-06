Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss James Mattis’s denunciation of Trump, the ridiculous outrage provoked by Tom Cotton’s NYT op-ed, and the double standard of health officials when it comes to the recent protests. Listen below or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Advertisement



Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element.