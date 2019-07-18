What Has Become of Civic Education in College?

Yesterday, I linked to a Martin Center piece by Professor John Hasnas in which he argued that the college curriculum is being distorted by the supposed need for a more diverse faculty.

At the same time as colleges are offering more and more identity studies types of courses, they are giving up on the kinds of courses that used to constitute the pillars of a sound education in civics. That’s the point of today’s piece by Thomas Connor.

That helps to explain why so many college students want to hector you about “intersectionality” but know nothing about American history and government.