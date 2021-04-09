What If Nobody Voted?

La Russell, Mo., has reached a sort of nirvana in terms of low-turnout elections: The town held an election and literally nobody voted:

Local elections in April generally attract few voters but a small southwest Missouri town hit a new low this week when not one of its 70 residents cast a ballot. Deborah Burton, La Russell city clerk and wife of Mayor Rick Burton, said her husband was in the hospital until Wednesday after he became ill last week. “I was there with him, so I guess we didn’t throw up the flag and let everyone know there was an