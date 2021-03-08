What Is a ‘Transgender Child’?

Axios reports that “Republicans in at least 25 states have introduced over 60 bills targeting transgender children.” And, additionally, that there were 41 bills introduced in 2020, focused on “transgender children.” But what is meant by a “transgender child”?

Sometimes, this term refers to a child who does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. Instead of leaving said child alone to experiment with toys and outfits as is only natural for children to do, the users of this term prefer to project an adult ideology onto him or her, then confuse him or her by saying that he or she really is the opposite sex.

Advertisement

Other times, “transgender child” refers to a gender-dysphoric young person — that is, a child who has clinically significant feelings of distress associated with his or her sexed body. In that case, instead of loving and accepting that child as he or she truly is, and providing him or her with safe and ethical psychological and emotional support, the users of this term prefer to set him or her on a pathway to irreversible harm at an age when he or she cannot possibly consent to permanent medical and surgical changes.

So, next time you hear the term “transgender child,” do consider which of these things it is referring to.