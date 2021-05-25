What the AP Left Out of Another Report on Gaza

Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City, May 24, 2021. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

One could go on correcting AP reports on Israel and the Palestinians, as I did yesterday, till the cows come home. Let me comment (in italics) on just one more sentence from another report, which quotes a Gaza man whose house was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike:

“We live in death every day as long as there is an occupation,” he said, referring to Israel’s rule over Palestinians, including its blockade of Gaza.

(1) They “live in death” because they are ruled by Hamas, a terrorist death cult.

(2) There is no “occupation” of Gaza; Israel withdrew completely from the territory, to the last Jew, in 2005.

(3) In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority exercises a high level of autonomy; Israel’s “rule” consists of stymieing anti-Israeli terror and cooperating with the PA itself to prevent a Hamas takeover of the territory.

Advertisement

(4) The blockade of Gaza was imposed by Israel — and Egypt (the other noted Zionist nation) — after Hamas took power, so that Hamas would not import or smuggle in even more weapons than it already produces within the Strip.

AP reporters seem to hear “blah blah blah” when the phrase “destruction of Israel” is used. The rest of us believe Hamas when it says that’s what it wants.