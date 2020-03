The Fed can’t keep us from going into a recession; we may already be in one. And the public-health response is more important than the monetary one. But none of that should be an excuse for complacency at the Fed. What it has done so far has been, as President Trump tweeted the other day, too little too late. At Bloomberg Opinion, I talk about what the Fed ought to do now.

