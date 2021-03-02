What the New Navalny Sanctions Ignore

The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on several Russian government officials, in what it claims is a “whole of government approach” to punishing those responsible for the poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalny and the sham trial in February that resulted in his imprisonment.

During a call with reporters this morning, officials confirmed that the measures would be announced later in the day, and that they would be implemented by a number of agencies, including Treasury, State, and Commerce, encompassing sanctions targeting certain officials’ assets and ability to acquire U.S. visas. Those measures were coordinated with the EU, which announced its own

…