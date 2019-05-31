The Corner

What to Read if You’re Interested in Higher Education

Today’s Martin Center article is about the books that we the writers are currently reading. We provide a few paragraphs about each book.

For me, it’s Cracks in the Ivory Tower: The Moral Mess of Higher Education  by Jason Brennan and Phil Magness.

Jenna Robinson is reading A Principled Defense of the University by Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay. You might recognize them as two of the authors of the hoax papers that so embarrassed the higher ed establishment about two years ago.

Jay Schalin is reading How University Boards Work by Robert Scott.

Anthony Hennen is enjoying a satire on higher education entitled Original Prin by Randy Boyagoda.

And Shannon Watkins is reading Ben Shapiro’s latest book The Right Side of History.

George Leef is the director of research for the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy.

