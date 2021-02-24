What Will the Stimulus Stimulate?

At Bloomberg Opinion, I argue that the positive effect of any stimulus legislation on the economy is being vastly exaggerated: “The case for fiscal stimulus relies heavily on models suggesting that when an economy is operating below its potential, government spending can close the gap. . . . But the models don’t take adequate account of how fiscal and monetary policy interact.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru