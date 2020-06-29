What Would Trump Do with a Second Term?

At the moment, not only does no voter know the answer to that question, Trump himself has no idea, either.

From an exchange with Sean Hannity last week:

Hannity: Let’s talk about a second term. If you here in 131 days from now at some point in the night or early morning, “We can now project Donald J. Trump has been re-elected the 45th president of the United States” — let’s talk. What’s at stake in this election as you compare and contrast, and what are your top priority items for a second term?

Trump: Well, one of the things that will be really great: you know, the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. But the word experience is a very important word, a very important meaning. I never did this before, never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times and now I’m the president of the United States. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and say this is great but I didn’t know very many people, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes like, you know, an idiot like Bolton. All he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.