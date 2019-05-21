Whatever You Do, Don’t Miss the NRPlus Call with Dan Crenshaw!

The Corner

Next week, I’ll be joining Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) on a conference call for members of NR Plus. It’s the eighth one we’ve done so far, with past guests including Ben Shapiro and Karl Rove. If you’re a member, I look forward to you joining the call, and if not, you should sign up now so you can reserve a spot — it’s going to be great.

Crenshaw, of course, is an American hero and represents the second congressional district of Texas, which encompasses parts of Houston, in the House of Representatives. He served three tours of duty as a Navy SEAL and rose to the rank of lieutenant commander. In his first year as a congressman, Crenshaw’s fresh voice and principled stands have made him a stand-out addition to the conservative moment.

On the call, which will be on May 29, we’ll talk about his path in politics, the debate over socialism, and more. As usual, we’ll be taking questions via our members-only Facebook group. If you haven’t signed up for NRPlus yet, please do. We’d love to see you at the end of the month and on future calls as part of this great NR community.

