What’s Each Man’s Duty to the Gospel Now and after Quarantine?

I know people joke about binge-watching on Netflix. Some people are. Some people wish they had the time to use any way, never mind like that. If you do have any time with choices about how to spend it, the Into the Breach series put together by the Knights of Columbus is a fruitful way to go. Each video is about twelve minutes in length. They are aimed at men — with topics including fatherhood, brotherhood, masculinity, family, life, prayer, and more — but everyone can get something out of them. I’ve heard from fathers who are watching them with their sons, and I think they have something important to offer us all during this mortality-check time that the coronavirus really should be. There are beautiful, inspiring stories among the testimonies they include.

Relatedly, the most recent episode of the ongoing “virus-free” National Review Institute series of conversations with leaders in faith, civil society, and culture is with Jonathan Reyes, Senior Vice President for Evangelization and Faith Formation at the Knights of Columbus.

Jonathan has worked at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and he’s been president and CEO of Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Denver. He also founded Christ in the City, a national volunteer and formation program for college students. And really the list goes on. Jonathan also has a background in history, is a frequent speaker on evangelization, and also happens to be a husband and father with his wife of seven children.

Over the course of the conversation, we talk about practical family reality under quarantine, the videos, what the Gospel looks like under social distancing, and more.

Listen here.