What’s Going On in the Indo-Pacific?

Aside from everything going on in America, the Indo-Pacific region is roiling: North Korea blowing up its liaison office with South Korea, 20 Indian troops dying in a skirmish with the Chinese military, the U.S. and China embroiled in an intensifying propaganda war, Chinese ships intimidating Taiwan and the Philippines, and much more.

I discuss a lot of this in a new book, Asia’s New Geopolitics, which launches today. From China’s “rules” for the world to why Kim Jong-un can’t control his nukes, and from Japan’s barriers against the world to a “history” of the 2025 Sino–U.S. Littoral War, there are eight essays in this book that explain some of the most important trends in the world’s most important region.

Today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Representative Mike Gallagher, H. R. McMaster, and former deputy national-security adviser Nadia Schadlow join me on a Hoover Institution webinar to discuss the book’s themes. The link to register for the event is here. Please join us for the event!

U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More
