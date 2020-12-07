What’s Going On with Jon Ossoff’s Company Insight TWI?

In 2013, Jon Ossoff became CEO of the film company Insight TWI, which he describes as producing documentaries to expose global government corruption and conflict and which, at last filing, is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Ossoff, a Democrat currently running for a Georgia Senate seat against Republican senator David Perdue, has become progressively more involved in the company since he first bought a stake in it.

When Ossoff ran for public office in 2017 — a failed campaign against Republican Karen Handel to fill the House seat in Georgia’s sixth congressional district — he was a 50 percent stakeholder in …