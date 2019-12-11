The Corner

Elections

What’s Got Trump Doing Better in the Swing States?

By
President Donald Trump in Pittsburgh, Pa., October 23, 2019 (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Maybe it’s impeachment, or maybe it’s just that we don’t get head-to-head swing state polling that often, but Trump is looking a little better when voters are asked if they’re leaning towards the incumbent or one of the Democratic challengers. OH Predictive Insights puts Trump ahead of all challengers in Arizona, although by only 2 points ahead of Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. Firehouse Strategies — a GOP firm, so take as many grains of salt as you deem necessary — finds Trump has the lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in hypothetical match-ups against former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Comments

Emerson had Trump narrowly ahead of Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire, and now Emerson sees movement in the head-to-head matchups in Iowa, a state Trump won by 10 points in 2016:

Trump leads all potential Democratic opponents in head to head matchups in Iowa. The President leads Buttigieg by a point 46 percent to 45 percent. Against Biden, he leads 49 percent to 45 percent, and against Sanders and Warren he leads 50 percent to 43 percent. This is a shift from the previous Emerson Iowa poll, in which Sanders lead Trump by a point, and Biden and Warren trailed Trump by two points.

You can put in all the appropriate caveats — there’s still a lot of race to run, these leads aren’t very big, and some aren’t outside the margin of error, and so on. But for much of the past year, Democrats looked at the big swing in the 2018 House races and Trump’s low approval ratings and figured they would have the wind at their back in 2020. Eh, maybe not.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More