What’s Happening to the Gender Gap?

President Donald Trump waves to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at The Villages, Fla., October 23, 2020. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

In 2016, 52 percent of men and 41 percent of women voted for Donald Trump. Subtracting them yields one measure of the gender gap in voting: 11 percent. The comparable figure in 2012 was 9. There have been a lot of predictions that this year will see the gap get bigger still.

At first glance, though, lot of the polling is finding a smaller gender gap than the one that showed up in 2016. The Economist/YouGov poll has an 8-percent gap. IBD/TIPP has it at 6.2, Morning Consult at 4, Reuters/Ipsos at 6. On the bigger side are the gender gaps in the New York Times/Siena College poll (13) and the new CNN poll (13); in the middle is Echelon Insights at 9.

However! IBD/TIPP’s last poll in 2016 had a 6-point gender gap, Morning Consult’s was 3, CNN’s was 8, and The Economist/YouGov’s was 5. Comparing the same polls now to then suggests the gender gap is indeed bigger this year.

It is extremely likely that Biden will get more votes from women than Trump does: The last time a Republican presidential candidate won among women was 1988 (when George H. W. Bush still did seven points better among men). But it’s too early to judge whether the gap has widened over the course of this presidency, and if so by how much.

Another gap of note is the marriage gap, which has usually been wider than the gender gap. In 2016, Trump did 15 points better among married voters than among unmarried ones. But pollsters break down their findings based on marital status a lot less often than they break it down by sex, so it’s hard to track its size.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Elections

Hell, No

By
Editor's Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National Review editorial ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden on Tape?

By
In a newly released recording, a man purported to be Hunter Biden is heard rambling about (a) his legal representation of Patrick Ho, a convicted former Hong Kong official he refers to as "the f***ing spy chief of China"; (b) his business dealings with Ye Jianming, the corrupt Chinese high roller, whom Hunter ... Read More
Elections

Vote Your Conscience

By
At the 2016 Republican convention, Senator Ted Cruz spoke a controversial phrase: "vote your conscience." I think about this phrase, this idea, fairly often. I'm not one to give advice on voting (or much else). But when asked for advice, I usually say, "Vote your conscience." Sweet conscience! One of ... Read More
Media

About That 'Uncoverable' Biden Story

By
Journalists claim they can't cover the New York Post's Hunter Biden email scoop because the underlying evidence has yet to been verified. Also, they won't look for any verifying evidence because there isn't enough evidence. It's quite the conundrum. Because other than the now-corroborated emails, ... Read More
Music

Stevie Nicks, Like Springsteen, Preaches and Preens

By
In the 1970s, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen made impressions on pop-music culture with romantic rock landmarks, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours album and Springsteen's Born to Run. But their new 2020 releases, Nicks's single "Show Them the Way" and Springsteen's Letter to You film and album, make the ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor's Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
