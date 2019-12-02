The Corner

Elections

What’s-His-Name and the Other Guy Drop Out of the Democratic Primary

By
Then-Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in 2010. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Montana governor Steve Bullock and former congressman and retired admiral Joe Sestak ended their bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in the past two days. In other surprising news, Steve Bullock and Joe Sestak were running for president.

This is where I would usually write the “lessons from the premature exit of Bullock and Sestak” post, but those lessons all seem pretty obvious. Neither man was well known nationally heading into the cycle, the Democratic field was ludicrously crowded, and donors, the Twitter Left, and early state Democrats just weren’t interested in what they had to say. You can’t even really argue “they helped set the terms of debate in the primary.” Bullock wanted the Democratic party to pay more attention to the priorities of rural Americans, and Sestak wanted the Democratic party to pay more attention to veterans. Democratic primary voters by and large said, “nah.”

Comments

I interviewed Sestak in July and found him to be a throwback to an earlier era of campaigning. To the extent that today’s Democratic party is interested in an old-school candidate, they’ve got Joe Biden. Sestak was likeable, relatively sensible, and had spent most of his adult life outside the political system, serving in the U.S. Navy. Clearly, a figure like that just doesn’t fit in today’s Democratic party.

GOP strategist Brad Todd notes that governors don’t get a lot of time on national television, and that’s where the grassroots donors nationwide usually start to fall in love with a candidate. He notes that the candidates best-suited to raise enough money to run in fifty separate races, with the existing limit of $2,800 per donation, are “senators, celebrities, and self-funders.” If you subscribe to the idea that governors are probably best prepared for the presidency, because they’ve actually run an executive branch at a lower level and tried to get their agenda passed through a legislature, this is a depressing set of circumstances.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

History Is Short

By
There is no marriage as stable and enduring as that of ignorance and certitude. Years ago, I knew some crunchy progressives of the particularly nasty kind they cultivate in the few remaining blueblood enclaves of the old WASP Main Line. There is something about the combination of genuine privilege, Quaker ... Read More
Culture

History Is Short

By
There is no marriage as stable and enduring as that of ignorance and certitude. Years ago, I knew some crunchy progressives of the particularly nasty kind they cultivate in the few remaining blueblood enclaves of the old WASP Main Line. There is something about the combination of genuine privilege, Quaker ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Why Al Pacino Matters

By
A  lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Why Al Pacino Matters

By
A  lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads

By
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads

By
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
World

Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists

By
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More
World

Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists

By
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More