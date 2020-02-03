What’s Kansas City to Him?

President Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Toledo, Ohio, from Joint Base Andrews, Md., January 9, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

I don’t know why some people lower themselves to defend Donald Trump’s basic ignorance. I’m sure there is a reason people do this, but it is too depressing to spend the time discovering the details of such an enterprise.

This is all a lead into just make the point that the president of the United States should be able to manage a public congratulations of the Super Bowl winner and correctly identify the state they play in. Anyone can be forgiven a momentary brain-cramp on Twitter, but the president isn’t just anyone.

It’s a small thing, but I suppose it bothers me not just because it is embarrassing for a “nationalist” president, it is also a failure of charity to be so culpably ignorant. The failure to have a layer of editing between his thoughts and the public is also a failure of courtesy to the public.

All this to say, if you spend almost all of your time eating expensed meals in Washington D.C., you really shouldn’t rush to Twitter to opine on what little offense Kansans and Missourians take.