The Corner

Culture

When All You Have Is a Hammer

By

Max Berger — a “Political Organizer for Social Democracy,” according to his Twitter page, and former aide to Elizabeth Warren’s failed presidential campaign, where he served as “director for progressive partnerships” — is determined to believe, against all odds, that President Trump is a cloaked, but nevertheless quite passionate, white supremacist.

Yesterday afternoon, Max hit upon what he determined was further confirmation of this unfalsifiable belief, when he discovered that the Trump campaign is selling infant onesies emblazoned with the words “Baby Lives Matter.”

To most of us, this slogan is an obvious effort to point out that abortion ends human lives — though the attempt is a bit clumsy and arguably a rather unnecessary way to capitalize on our current moment of social unrest.

But to Max, this hateful onesie is . . . an effort to secretly communicate the infamous “14 Words” of the white-supremacist slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

It takes quite a mind to concoct that bizarre leap, not to mention one either entirely unaware of or determined not to acknowledge the fundamental premise of the anti-abortion movement: that a baby’s life is unjustly ended in every abortion procedure. To ignore — or perhaps be ignorant of — the belief that gives meaning to the slogan is absurd enough.

Comments

To twist a very obvious point into an alleged homage to white supremacy is idiotic almost beyond belief, especially given that most abortion opponents object to the fact that the procedure ends the lives of children of all races — and that white supremacists have in fact historically been highly supportive of abortion because that burden tends to fall disproportionately on racial minorities.

But when all you have is a hammer . . .

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
Elections

A Presidency Is a Terrible Thing to Waste

By
President Donald Trump is in the midst of a polling swoon largely of his own making. It’s true that events have taken a hand -- a pandemic with a death toll of more than 100,000, a sharp recession, double-digit unemployment, and civil unrest would be the horsemen of the apocalypse for any incumbent ... Read More
Elections

A Presidency Is a Terrible Thing to Waste

By
President Donald Trump is in the midst of a polling swoon largely of his own making. It’s true that events have taken a hand -- a pandemic with a death toll of more than 100,000, a sharp recession, double-digit unemployment, and civil unrest would be the horsemen of the apocalypse for any incumbent ... Read More