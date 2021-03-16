‘When Amazon Became a Censor’

The Corner

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Jim discuss the latest uproar concerning women in the military, Europe’s temporary delay on the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Amazon’s reasons for banning books questioning trans ideology. Listen below, or follow this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

