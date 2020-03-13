When Americans Ask, ‘How Can I Help?’

The Corner

Jason Howerton is organizing people in the Dallas/Fort Worth area to identify elderly or immunocompromised people who are self-quarantining and to get meals brought to them. He says he’s had a ton of responses offering to volunteer and help.

U-Haul is offering college students who find themselves suddenly evicted from dorms 30 days of self-storage for free and discounted rates on truck and trailer rentals.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love donated $100,000 to ensure arena workers can get by while the NBA season is suspended. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said his organization will take similar steps to ensure workers without work can still get paid.

“I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work — you know, they get paid by the hour, and this is their source of income,” Cuban said during a news conference Wednesday. “We’ll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place. I don’t have any details to give, but it’s certainly something that’s important to me.”

Here in Fairfax County, the public schools are organizing a way to ensure kids can still pick up no-cost school lunches.

We are headed into uncharted territory, with some states closing schools for weeks, millions telecommuting, flights and cruises canceled, all sporting events canceled. But we are all in this together, and it is reassuring to see so many Americans confronting a scary situation with the question, “how can I help?”

