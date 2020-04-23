The Corner

Politics & Policy

When Congress Makes Unemployment Worth More Than a Full Paycheck

By
Job seekers at a job fair in Uniondale, N.Y., in 2014 (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The results are predictable.

“Bitter Taste For Coffee Shop Owner, As New $600 Jobless Benefit Drove Her To Close,” reads the headline at NPR.

“Restaurants’ bailout problem: Unemployment pays more,” reads the headline at Politico.

Not only were the consequences predictable, they were predicted. When congressional leaders and the White House agreed in the $2 trillion economic relief bill to increase unemployment benefits by more than $2,400 a month on top of a state’s standard unemployment benefits for four months, four Republican senators sounded the alarm that Congress would be incentivizing unemployment over full paychecks.

“You can’t have the perverse disincentive to uncouple employers and employees,” Nebraska senator Ben Sasse said at the time. He warned that the perverse incentive could lead to a worker shortage in some critical sectors, such as home-health aides.

Comments

Senator Bernie Sanders and other congressional Democrats accused Republicans of being heartless, and a Republican amendment to cap the plussed-up unemployment benefit at 100 percent of a worker’s full wage was defeated in the Senate.

Nebraska senator Ben Sasse says he will try again to fix the problem during the next phase of coronavirus relief legislation. “Bernie Sanders and the New York Times can demagogue the issue all they want, but sloppy policy is threatening to prolong real pain and suffering. We should take care of workers who lose their jobs during this crisis, and a workable compromise could be emergency unemployment benefits up to 100 percent of pay,” Sasse says in a statement to National Review. “I’ve pushed Labor Secretary Scalia to work on this problem with state unemployment agencies and, during Phase 4 negotiations, I’ll keep fighting for pro-worker, pro-recovery benefits that don’t inadvertently push unemployment higher.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More