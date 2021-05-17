When on April 27 a Jeopardy! contestant named Kelly Donohue held up three fingers to the camera to celebrate his third win, he was immediately accused of having made a white-supremacist hand gesture. You know, the one where if you allow your thumb and forefinger to touch, it puts you in the Klan. Last summer’s racial unrest poured so much burn-the-witches hysteria on the fire that white-supremacy detection became a kind of sacred cause, and a San Diego truck driver was fired for making the gesture. The previous year, young students at the military academies were widely accused on social …
