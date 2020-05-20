The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Where Does Ron DeSantis Go to Get His Apology?’

By

I have a piece up on the homepage today about Florida’s approach to the COVID-19 crisis. If you talk to Governor DeSantis and his team, it’s impossible to conclude anything other than that they have taken this seriously from the beginning, been immersed in the data and research, and crafted a well-considered response. Which makes it all the more astonishing and unfair that the media has been portraying DeSantis as a yokel who was going to get Floridians killed with his lax approach. In fact, on an absolutely central policy question — how to deal with the nursing homes — DeSantis and his team were much more stringent than other states.

To simplify, in places in the Northeast like New York, the idea was to supposedly save the hospitals by getting COVID-positive patients out of hospitals and into nursing homes; in Florida, the idea was to save the nursing homes by keeping COVID patients in the hospitals or getting them into hospitals. Now, it’s obvious who was right, but Florida officials had to fight the hospitals on this. Here is a passage where Mary Mayhew, secretary of Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration, explains:

Mary Mayhew had daily calls with the hospitals, with people involved in discharge planning on the line. “Every day on these calls,” she says, “I would hear the same comments and questions around, we need to get these individuals returned back to the nursing home. We drew a hard line early on. I said repeatedly to the hospital, to the CEOs, to the discharge planners, to the chief medical officers, ‘I understand that for 20 years it’s been ingrained, especially through Medicare reimbursement policy, to get individuals in and out. That is not our focus today. I’m not going to send anyone back to a nursing home who has the slightest risk of being positive.’”

“What we said constantly is let’s not have two cases become 20 or five become 50,” she continues. “If you don’t manage this individual as you return them back, you will have far more being transferred back to the hospital.” Early on, when tests had a slow turnaround, there was a lot of pressure to give way, but Mayhew was unmovable on the question.

Comments

At the other end of the equation at the nursing homes, the state made it clear, according to Mayhew, “if you are unable to adhere to these infection-control standards, if you are unable to safely isolate and dedicate staff to an isolation wing or unit, you need to transfer that individual to a hospital.”

As the health officials put it, succinctly, “We wanted people out, not in.”

I urge you to read the whole thing — the insights of DeSantis and his team are an important contribution to the debate over how to respond to COVID.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More