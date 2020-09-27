The Corner

Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By

Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone with such a notorious reputation within the Church had risen to such heights, sat at the head of a powerful fundraising network, and had enduring influence over the global Church required more than a punishment. The Vatican commissioned a report that was supposed to clear the decks.

Comments

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said it would be out by the end of August this year. We’re still waiting. Why?

Does it have to do with the current massive scandal blowing up at the Vatican, regarding Cardinal Becciu?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Europe Makes Its Choice

By
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
World

Europe Makes Its Choice

By
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Judge Barrett on the Second Amendment

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s impressive dissent in Kanter v. Barr (pp. 27-64) illustrates both her fidelity to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and her masterful application of the constitutional methodology of originalism. Rickey I. Kanter pleaded ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Judge Barrett on the Second Amendment

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s impressive dissent in Kanter v. Barr (pp. 27-64) illustrates both her fidelity to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and her masterful application of the constitutional methodology of originalism. Rickey I. Kanter pleaded ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Exclusive: Vox’s Secret Edit Test

By
Hello and welcome to the final stage of the hiring process at Vox! (Motto: Making Gen Z a little dumber since 2014). If you’ve made it this far, only one stage awaits you before you can join our crew of budding public intellectuals so that you, too, can be paid to state with absolute metaphysical certainty ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Exclusive: Vox’s Secret Edit Test

By
Hello and welcome to the final stage of the hiring process at Vox! (Motto: Making Gen Z a little dumber since 2014). If you’ve made it this far, only one stage awaits you before you can join our crew of budding public intellectuals so that you, too, can be paid to state with absolute metaphysical certainty ... Read More