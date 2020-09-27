Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone with such a notorious reputation within the Church had risen to such heights, sat at the head of a powerful fundraising network, and had enduring influence over the global Church required more than a punishment. The Vatican commissioned a report that was supposed to clear the decks.

Advertisement

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said it would be out by the end of August this year. We’re still waiting. Why?

Does it have to do with the current massive scandal blowing up at the Vatican, regarding Cardinal Becciu?