Josh Kraushaar points out that at the end of the 2016 campaign, Hillary “Clinton was spending an awful lot of time and resources in traditionally blue battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, which pundits had already assumed were reliably Democratic territory. There were clear signs that an upset was brewing.” Now Biden and Harris are campaigning in Georgia and Texas, while Trump and Pence go to Iowa, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

