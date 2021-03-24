Where Was This Expert When We Needed Him?

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Now he tells us.

Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug commissioner, was among the most aggressive advocates of school closures last March, when the CDC was still officially offering a balanced guidance that mostly cautioned against closures. Gottlieb modified his stance in September when he told CNBC: “Our priority should be to get the schools open and do that safely.”

Now, better late than never, Gottlieb has gone further and articulated that a key excuse for not opening schools was never valid. He admitted on CNBC this week that the government social-distancing standard of six feet isn’t “based on clear science” and “has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic.”