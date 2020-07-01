White privilege exists. It can be seen in this video captured at an anti-police protest in New York, in which white protesters taunt NYPD officers as uneducated and illiterate.

“You guys go to clown college for like 26 weeks,” one woman tells the officers.

“You know a hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do,” another white protester interjects. “Half of you don’t even have a college education . . . but you want to sit here and tell me that you’re educated enough to make demands about s*** you know nothing about!”

The white protester then points at a black officer and says, “You should know better,” and proceeds to call the officer a “f***ing Black Judas.” The protester says this without any hint of irony.

A majority of George Floyd protesters in New York City — about 60 percent — are white, the New York Times reported earlier this month:

The pattern evident in the streets has now been confirmed by early demographic data: Researchers fanned out across three American cities last weekend and found overwhelmingly young crowds with large numbers of white and highly educated people.

By contrast, the officers in the lower ranks of the NYPD, who are bearing the brunt of the protests, are majority non-white: 55 percent of lower-ranking officers are Latino, African American, or Asian, according to The City.

The footage above shows what happens when “highly educated people,” no doubt the beneficiaries of white privilege, protest in the name of “anti-racism.” The result is class warfare, waged downward against allegedly “uneducated” working people who happen to be part of a more diverse cohort than the protesters themselves.