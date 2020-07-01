The Corner

U.S.

White Privilege Exists

By

White privilege exists. It can be seen in this video captured at an anti-police protest in New York, in which white protesters taunt NYPD officers as uneducated and illiterate.

“You guys go to clown college for like 26 weeks,” one woman tells the officers.

“You know a hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do,” another white protester interjects. “Half of you don’t even have a college education . . . but you want to sit here and tell me that you’re educated enough to make demands about s*** you know nothing about!”

The white protester then points at a black officer and says, “You should know better,” and proceeds to call the officer a “f***ing Black Judas.” The protester says this without any hint of irony.

A majority of George Floyd protesters in New York City — about 60 percent — are white, the New York Times reported earlier this month:

Comments

The pattern evident in the streets has now been confirmed by early demographic data: Researchers fanned out across three American cities last weekend and found overwhelmingly young crowds with large numbers of white and highly educated people.

By contrast, the officers in the lower ranks of the NYPD, who are bearing the brunt of the protests, are majority non-white: 55 percent of lower-ranking officers are Latino, African American, or Asian, according to The City.

The footage above shows what happens when “highly educated people,” no doubt the beneficiaries of white privilege, protest in the name of “anti-racism.” The result is class warfare, waged downward against allegedly “uneducated” working people who happen to be part of a more diverse cohort than the protesters themselves.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Year of Stupid

By
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan’s Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Year of Stupid

By
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan’s Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Val Demings vs. Susan Rice

By
The website PredictIt now shows California senator Kamala Harris as the clear frontrunner in the Biden veepstakes, with close to a 50 percent chance of getting the nod. The second most likely Biden VP, according to the site, is Florida congresswoman Val Demings -- who is at 14 percent -- and in third place is ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Val Demings vs. Susan Rice

By
The website PredictIt now shows California senator Kamala Harris as the clear frontrunner in the Biden veepstakes, with close to a 50 percent chance of getting the nod. The second most likely Biden VP, according to the site, is Florida congresswoman Val Demings -- who is at 14 percent -- and in third place is ... Read More
U.S.

Individual Actions Matter

By
On the menu today: an update from a reader who is the head of research for a top-ten U.S. hospital, some really intriguing rumors about retirements at the U.S. Supreme Court, and another batch of stories that don’t fit the preferred “coronavirus is devastating the red states!” narrative. Individual ... Read More
U.S.

Individual Actions Matter

By
On the menu today: an update from a reader who is the head of research for a top-ten U.S. hospital, some really intriguing rumors about retirements at the U.S. Supreme Court, and another batch of stories that don’t fit the preferred “coronavirus is devastating the red states!” narrative. Individual ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

What Are Schools For?

By
In his excellent new book, Charter Schools and Their Enemies (full review forthcoming in National Review) Thomas Sowell advises that it is necessary for us to remind ourselves from time to time of a first truth: “Schools exist for the education of children.” Sometimes, the most obvious truths prove to be ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

What Are Schools For?

By
In his excellent new book, Charter Schools and Their Enemies (full review forthcoming in National Review) Thomas Sowell advises that it is necessary for us to remind ourselves from time to time of a first truth: “Schools exist for the education of children.” Sometimes, the most obvious truths prove to be ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Good Riddance to the Blaine Amendments

By
It took a century and a half, but the Supreme Court finally rejected the Blaine amendments. The Court’s decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is a victory for religious believers, schoolchildren, poor and working-class parents, and the rule of law. It is a loss only for bigots, militant ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Good Riddance to the Blaine Amendments

By
It took a century and a half, but the Supreme Court finally rejected the Blaine amendments. The Court’s decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is a victory for religious believers, schoolchildren, poor and working-class parents, and the rule of law. It is a loss only for bigots, militant ... Read More