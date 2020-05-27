Who Benefits If Trump’s Worst Tweets Are Removed?

If Twitter were to take down the Tweets from President Trump that they deem most offensive, controversial, tasteless, or unacceptable, as some of the president’s critics desire . . . wouldn’t they be doing the president a favor by ensuring that his worst messages would be the least-seen and would disappear from the news cycle and public perception quickly?

Even some of the president’s fans will admit that he would be in a much stronger political position if he would stop going on Twitter tirades about whatever he saw on television that day and simply focused on the duties of the presidency. They argue, in effect, he needs an editor. He needs someone to cut out his worst impulses and keep himself focused on the parts of his agenda that are more popular, appealing, and likely to help his reelection efforts.

Are Trump’s critics sure they want the content-standards managers at Twitter to take the job as the president’s editors, quickly removing his worst moments and leaving the uncontroversial ones intact? Who benefits the most from that arrangement?