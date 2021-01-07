Who Says A Must Say B

President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House, November 4, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The president of the United States sent a mob to Congress because he didn’t like the way the states voted in the Electoral College, then sat in the White House for several hours watching its handiwork on television before (mildly) shushing it.

He should be impeached and removed from office. In his ignorance and his egomania, he fostered an attack on a coordinate branch of the federal government, and, indirectly, on the voters and governments of half a dozen states. What more would he have to do? The only argument against punishing him is that the haste with which it must be done would add to the Duck Soup atmosphere that made yesterday ludicrous as well as horrid. But in emergencies firemen have to act quickly. So here.

There should follow a long reckoning — on the right, with opportunists, cultists, and sophists; left and right, with mobs as go-to options. But first things first.